JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (ALV) a €219.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($257.65) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €217.00 ($255.29) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Commerzbank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €206.89 ($243.40).

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz opened at €184.58 ($217.15) on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.