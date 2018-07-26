Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jones Lang LaSalle earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.891622563925 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle opened at $169.19 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $115.71 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 2.87%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.63.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Greg O’brien sold 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $1,752,285.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.49, for a total value of $42,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,028.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

