Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
JOUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.
NASDAQ JOUT opened at $80.80 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $44.96 and a 12 month high of $90.16. The firm has a market cap of $845.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.56.
In other news, VP David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $73,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
