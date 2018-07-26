Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

JOUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $80.80 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $44.96 and a 12 month high of $90.16. The firm has a market cap of $845.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.70. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. equities research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $73,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

