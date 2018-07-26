John J. Jr. Patrick Sells 13,250 Shares of First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (FBNK) Stock

First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FBNK) Chairman John J. Jr. Patrick sold 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $417,375.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,157. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of First Connecticut Bancorp opened at $30.80 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $502.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.57. First Connecticut Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

Get First Connecticut Bancorp alerts:

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. First Connecticut Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.83%. analysts predict that First Connecticut Bancorp Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Connecticut Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $8,567,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 37,940.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 74,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 73,984 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 646,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 35,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About First Connecticut Bancorp

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Connecticut Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Connecticut Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.