JJJ Advisors Inc. Invests $108,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Stock

JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14,579.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,547 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $198.53 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $201.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.8483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

