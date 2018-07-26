JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

ISTB stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

