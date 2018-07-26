JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.91

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 891995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 16,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $312,909.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,716.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $37,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,805 shares of company stock valued at $485,119. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

