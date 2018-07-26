Jenoptik (JEN) PT Set at €42.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on JEN. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.78 ($36.21).

JEN stock opened at €34.00 ($40.00) on Tuesday. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €20.68 ($24.33) and a 12 month high of €34.82 ($40.96).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

