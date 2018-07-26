Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Constellium NV’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CSTM)

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Constellium in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellium’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Constellium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellium from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Constellium opened at $12.45 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellium has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 60.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,402 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,750,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 249.3% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,676,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Constellium by 5.4% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,475,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

