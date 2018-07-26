Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for State Street (STT)

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.90 EPS.
STT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.
State Street opened at $87.21 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27.
In related news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $29,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $85,763.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,411,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
