Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for State Street (STT)

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street opened at $87.21 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $29,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $85,763.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,411,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.