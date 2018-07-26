Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for HCA Healthcare (HCA)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCA. ValuEngine downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.74.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare traded up $5.05, reaching $123.18, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,616. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 55.50% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $190,063.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,714.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.