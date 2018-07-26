Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HDFC Bank Limited’s FY2019 Earnings (HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for HDFC Bank in a research report issued on Sunday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Karfa now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $109.46 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $89.07 and a 52-week high of $112.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management CA grew its position in HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 8,403,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,967,000 after acquiring an additional 386,579 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,643,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,627,000 after buying an additional 813,770 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,214,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,540,000 after buying an additional 169,334 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,000,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,615,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,761,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,011,000 after buying an additional 287,475 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

