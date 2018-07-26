Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Motorola Solutions in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $6.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $120.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

MSI opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.31. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $124.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,656.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 85.7% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.9% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.