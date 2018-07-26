Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.70 (JLT)

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group traded down GBX 16 ($0.21), reaching GBX 1,384 ($18.32), during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 37,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,303. Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,078 ($14.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,468 ($19.43).

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 34.70 ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 34.90 ($0.46) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 41.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.22) to GBX 1,470 ($19.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group from GBX 1,483 ($19.63) to GBX 1,481 ($19.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.53) to GBX 1,355 ($17.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,386.50 ($18.35).

About Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

