Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,913.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,146,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $216,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,467 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $169,704,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $70,796,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16,026.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 373,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 370,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 245,258.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 358,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,500,000 after acquiring an additional 358,078 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale opened at $220.70 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $220.82. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total transaction of $512,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,491.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.11, for a total transaction of $498,306.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,275,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,497 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.42 to $188.91 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.61.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

