Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 119,380 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 55.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 334,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 119,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $2,894,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $179,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $896,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ornella Barra acquired 1,700,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.15 per share, with a total value of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho set a $77.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.