Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 53,669 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,754,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other BB&T news, insider William Rufus Yates sold 16,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $882,321.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Bennett Bradley sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $306,854.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,344 shares of company stock worth $1,320,026 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBT. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

BB&T opened at $50.68 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). BB&T had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. BB&T’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

