James Investment Research Inc. Invests $2.04 Million in Evertec Inc (EVTC)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Evertec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evertec by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Evertec during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evertec during the first quarter worth about $25,681,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evertec by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 952,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Evertec by 20.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evertec stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Evertec had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $110.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “$22.95” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evertec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

