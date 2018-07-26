James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ally Financial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Ally Financial by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 152,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

