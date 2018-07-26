James Investment Research Inc. Buys Shares of 8,155 Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $5,734,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.38.

STMP opened at $280.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $285.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Stamps.com had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.80, for a total value of $631,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,276 shares of company stock valued at $24,639,822. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

