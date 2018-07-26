ITV plc (ITV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 180.44 ($2.39).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITV. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 175 ($2.32) to GBX 185 ($2.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday.

In other ITV news, insider Ian Griffiths sold 126,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.16), for a total value of £206,659.55 ($273,540.11).

Shares of ITV stock traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 165.90 ($2.20). 14,716,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 221.76 ($2.94).

ITV (LON:ITV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The broadcaster reported GBX 7.10 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). ITV had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 73.04%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

