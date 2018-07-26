Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.4470396371372 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITRN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of ITRN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. 2,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,282. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $775.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $63.08 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

