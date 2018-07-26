Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Shares Gap Up to $12.48

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $12.48. Itau Unibanco shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 415171 shares.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 773,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,881,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,684,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after purchasing an additional 219,361 shares in the last quarter. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

