iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 157,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF opened at $37.76 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $39.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.