iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Holdings Lifted by Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.

Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock opened at $113.65 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $121.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.