iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 252.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,728,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 114,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 77,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF opened at $109.29 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.17 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4459 per share. This represents a $5.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

