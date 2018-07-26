iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 142,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,406.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF opened at $32.97 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

