iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.6692638804583 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CIU stock opened at $106.50 on Thursday. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.71 and a one year high of $110.70.

Get iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2686 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.