iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) Holdings Reduced by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.63. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,074. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $25.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.