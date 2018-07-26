iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Holdings Increased by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 425.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $141,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $166,000. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF opened at $286.18 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $243.45 and a 52 week high of $288.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.2812 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.