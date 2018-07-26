iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) Shares Bought by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,009,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,048 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,313,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,932,000 after purchasing an additional 135,117 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,894,000 after purchasing an additional 236,837 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7,579.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,127,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3,468.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 881,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 856,370 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,159. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

