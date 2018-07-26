Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes $821,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,261,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,083,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,436 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,915,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,067 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,794,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,992,000 after purchasing an additional 705,650 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,529,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,102,000 after purchasing an additional 851,808 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 102,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $3,742,102.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $253,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,877.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,124. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.