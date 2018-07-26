iRobot (IRBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.71 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. iRobot updated its FY18 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

Shares of iRobot opened at $83.29 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.78.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,437,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $44,144.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,369 over the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. BidaskClub downgraded iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on iRobot from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.80 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on iRobot from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

