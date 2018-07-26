Iqvia (IQV) Trading Up 6.3% on Strong Earnings

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $120.91 and last traded at $118.38. Approximately 3,575,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 1,313,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.37.

The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$110.25” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.34.

In other news, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $956,976,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $148,447,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,824,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,934,928. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 71,546 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,250,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

