Iqvia (IQV) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iqvia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Iqvia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.34.

Iqvia traded down $2.74, hitting $122.50, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 86,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,843. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $87.45 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 92,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $9,510,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $956,976,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,824,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,934,928. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,410,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

