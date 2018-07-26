Iqvia (IQV) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iqvia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Iqvia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.34.
Iqvia traded down $2.74, hitting $122.50, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 86,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,843. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $87.45 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 92,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $9,510,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $956,976,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,824,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,934,928. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,410,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Iqvia
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.
