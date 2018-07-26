IQE (IQE) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178 ($2.36).

Get IQE alerts:

IQE opened at GBX 102.30 ($1.35) on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.50 ($2.40).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.