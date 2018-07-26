iPic Entertainment Inc (IPIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iPic Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that iPic Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iPic Entertainment.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iPic Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

IPIC opened at $7.35 on Thursday. iPic Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

