Investors Sell Walt Disney (DIS) on Strength (DIS)

Investors sold shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $198.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $291.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $93.13 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Walt Disney had the 9th highest net out-flow for the day. Walt Disney traded up $2.33 for the day and closed at $113.51

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

