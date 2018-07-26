Investors Sell MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ) on Strength (MDLZ)

Investors sold shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on strength during trading on Thursday. $69.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $146.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.56 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock traded up $1.77 for the day and closed at $43.27

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “$41.68” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Get MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 131.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 273,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 19.1% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 13.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 361,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 176,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.