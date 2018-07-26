Investors Sell Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) on strength during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $173.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $234.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.79 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Eli Lilly And Co had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Eli Lilly And Co traded up $3.08 for the day and closed at $96.43Specifically, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,027 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $708,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 140,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $11,475,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,755,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,062,293,253.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,134,755 shares of company stock valued at $97,727,433 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “$89.43” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

