INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (IRET) CFO John Kirchmann Purchases 3,812 Shares

INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (NYSE:IRET) CFO John Kirchmann acquired 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $20,394.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Kirchmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, John Kirchmann acquired 3,000 shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $15,990.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, John Kirchmann acquired 18,000 shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $98,820.00.

INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $636.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock had a net margin of 60.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. sell-side analysts predict that INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 131.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th.

About INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of April 30, 2018, IRET owned interests in 90 apartment communities consisting of 14,176 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

