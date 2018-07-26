Investors Buy Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $326.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $193.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $133.32 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, JPMorgan Chase & Co. had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded down ($0.33) for the day and closed at $114.85

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

The company has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In related news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

