Investors Buy Shares of JD.Com (JD) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $104.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $71.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $32.55 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, JD.Com had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. JD.Com traded down ($0.35) for the day and closed at $35.31

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JD.Com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,677.00, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.92 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in JD.Com by 521.9% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.Com by 200.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in JD.Com by 69.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

