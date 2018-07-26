Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,102,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,953 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,640,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,111 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,127,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,933,000 after purchasing an additional 513,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,971,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $9,978,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IVZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Invesco from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

