Invesco (IVZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.91 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of Invesco traded down $0.64, hitting $25.72, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 5,935,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,823. Invesco has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Invesco from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 2,127,659 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $9,978,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,102,006,000 after buying an additional 3,283,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $5,708,000. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $1,762,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 22,720 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

