Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) Position Reduced by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (BMV:PRF) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 2.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF opened at $116.20 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.6298 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

