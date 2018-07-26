Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXH. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after buying an additional 119,551 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 789,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 57,536 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 385,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 218,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,631,000.

PXH opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1567 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th.

