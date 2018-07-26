Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCI) Holdings Trimmed by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCI. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,548,000 after acquiring an additional 128,863 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF opened at $21.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.0326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

