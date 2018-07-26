Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Position Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,658.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,726 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $46,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.97.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.96, for a total value of $16,377,508.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,048,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.37, for a total value of $29,308,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,495.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,344 shares of company stock worth $57,031,587. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $537.97 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $539.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.95 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.