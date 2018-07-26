Intu Properties plc common stock’s (INTU) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Intu Properties plc common stock (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intu Properties plc common stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Intu Properties plc common stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Agricole cut their price objective on Intu Properties plc common stock from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 190 ($2.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intu Properties plc common stock from GBX 220 ($2.91) to GBX 180 ($2.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intu Properties plc common stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.75 ($2.70).

Intu Properties plc common stock opened at GBX 165.05 ($2.18) on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Intu Properties plc common stock has a twelve month low of GBX 188.90 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 291.60 ($3.86).

In related news, insider Matthew Roberts sold 14,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.59), for a total value of £28,598.36 ($37,853.55).

intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including ten of the top 25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top 10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

